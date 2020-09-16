Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,245 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

