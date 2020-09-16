Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cubic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cubic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cubic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cubic by 3,882.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cubic by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

CUB opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

