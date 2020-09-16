Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Domtar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,014.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 675,177 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 641.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC cut shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

UFS opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

