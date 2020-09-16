Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $84.12.

