Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,727 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period.

Shares of EELV opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

