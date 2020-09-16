Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $172.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

