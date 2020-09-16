Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after buying an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SEI Investments by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 104,277 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,479 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

