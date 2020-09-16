Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,598 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after purchasing an additional 787,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.