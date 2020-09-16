Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 86,527 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of BankUnited worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 93.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

