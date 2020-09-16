Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNKXF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bankia has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankia alerts:

BNKXF remained flat at $$1.58 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,149. Bankia has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Bankia Company Profile

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.