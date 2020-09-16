BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of BCE worth $450,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of BCE by 52.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in BCE by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.247 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

