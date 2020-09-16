Beaxy (BXY) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $7,391.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.41 or 0.04327884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

