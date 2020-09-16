Beer Money (BEER) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,948.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $113,563.36 and $3,948.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.04317808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.