Beetle Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $386,752.13 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $386,752.13 and $3,132.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 239,102,087 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.