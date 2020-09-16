Berenberg Bank Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €23.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.11 ($23.66).

FNTN opened at €18.28 ($21.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.14. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

