Bitcoinus Reaches Market Cap of $6,967.65 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $6,967.65 and $37.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044533 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,039.84 or 1.00352853 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000403 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00171518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

