Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.50% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 504.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 1,267.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 506,840 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

