Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.80 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $20.33 and $10.39. Bluzelle has a market cap of $29.32 million and $3.80 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.04317808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,272,627 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $24.68, $13.77, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.