BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.56. Approximately 4,772,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,346,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

Specifically, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 681,906 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

