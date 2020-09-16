BP plc (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP plc (LON:BP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.53 ($5.40).

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -14.77%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

