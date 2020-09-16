BP’s (BP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,299,718. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.71. BP has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,751,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BP by 2,220.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,609,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.