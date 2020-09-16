BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNTGY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRENNTAG AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

BNTGY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 76,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,722. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRENNTAG AG/ADR

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

