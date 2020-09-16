Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Renewable Energy Group worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,653,000 after purchasing an additional 394,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on REGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

REGI stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,899. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

