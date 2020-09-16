Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Invests $11.15 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

RTX stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 336,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629,960. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

