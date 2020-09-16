Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $23.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,512.10. 69,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,548.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,393.53. The company has a market cap of $1,044.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,666.49.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

