Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 922,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2,167.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,670,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 194,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after acquiring an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,123,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 821,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 64,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

