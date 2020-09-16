BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of BGSWF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. BW Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53.

About BW Offshore

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

