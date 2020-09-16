Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.68% of Cactus worth $41,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cactus by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cactus by 25.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cactus by 48.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

