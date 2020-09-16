Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 464.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter worth $2,573,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

