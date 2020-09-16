Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,522 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,875,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,316,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $74.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.