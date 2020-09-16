CCUniverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,703.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $11,753.02 and $1,703.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001805 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001680 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002614 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

