Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 15,353,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945,289. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

