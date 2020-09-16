Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,323,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,806,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

