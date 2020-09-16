Comparing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -6,490.71% -149.21% -99.16% MeiraGTx -331.44% -30.69% -18.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $250,000.00 539.82 -$16.41 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $13.29 million 38.29 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -8.25

Creative Realities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Creative Realities and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 5 0 3.00

Creative Realities presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.29%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Creative Realities on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; Phase I clinical trial with various chemotherapies and targeted therapeutics, such as Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) used in leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

