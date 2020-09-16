Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $343.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,685. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.13 and a 200-day moving average of $313.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

