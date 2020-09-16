Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,196,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,314 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.19% of Cousins Properties worth $274,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. 1,688,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,847. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

