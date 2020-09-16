COVA (COVA) Market Cap Tops $586,666.90

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, COVA has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $586,666.90 and approximately $1.52 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00252563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.01488289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00189768 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

