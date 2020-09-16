Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$560.00” Price Target for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been assigned a $560.00 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $497.67 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.05 and a 200 day moving average of $395.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,383 shares of company stock worth $39,265,514. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

