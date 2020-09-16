Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $322.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.23.

Shares of FDX traded up $13.63 on Wednesday, hitting $250.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,629. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $241.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

