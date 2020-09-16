Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $335.64 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00005360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $335.64 million and $1.99 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,055.23 or 1.00246047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000402 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00171540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

