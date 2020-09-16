Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Cree worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter worth about $85,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of CREE opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

