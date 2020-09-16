Critical Contrast: DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) & CRH Medical (OTCMKTS:CRHM)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) and CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get DCC alerts:

DCC has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRH Medical has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of CRH Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and CRH Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A CRH Medical -2.79% -2.32% -1.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DCC and CRH Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $18.77 billion 0.39 $312.14 million $4.60 17.78 CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.35 $3.77 million $0.05 45.60

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than CRH Medical. DCC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRH Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DCC and CRH Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 0 4 3 0 2.43 CRH Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DCC beats CRH Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing service to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; and beauty products, including skin care, hair care, bath, and body products. This segment provides generic pharmaceuticals, including solid dose, injectable, and inhaler products across a range of therapy areas, including beta lactam and other antibiotics, respiratory, pain management, hematology, addiction, and emergency medicine; and medical devices and consumables in the areas of wound care, electrodes, diathermy, anaesthesia, endovascular, cardiology and IV access, minimally invasive surgery, and diagnostics. Its DCC Technology segment sells a range of computing products, including tablets, notebooks, and PC's; communications products, such as smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communications; and servers and storage, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables, as well as consumer technology products comprising gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, consumer electronics, and accessories to retailers, etailers, and resellers. This segment also offers supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Stampede Presentation Products, Inc operates as a subsidiary of DCC plc.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.