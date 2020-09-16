Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,424,131 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.25% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $479,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $17,737,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after buying an additional 181,542 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,118 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.