Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.75. 1,854,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $206.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.70 and a 200 day moving average of $180.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,502,742. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

