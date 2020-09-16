DopeCoin Market Cap Tops $231,823.66 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $231,823.66 and $5,798.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00438425 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000558 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000375 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

