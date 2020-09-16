Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $51.03. Approximately 49,329,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 9,113,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Draftkings from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.76.

Get Draftkings alerts:

In other Draftkings news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $346,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.