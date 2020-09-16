EBCoin Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $351,811.63 and approximately $13,960.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.41 or 0.04327884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034906 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

