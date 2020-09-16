Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after acquiring an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 886,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.