Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $7,367,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,020.9% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after acquiring an additional 465,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,604. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

