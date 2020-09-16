Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 90,961 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 31,583.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,961 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2,701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 501,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AKR shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE:AKR opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

